Hunt On For Great White Shark That Killed Sydney Swimmer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Sydney authorities on Thursday deployed baited lines to try to catch a giant great white shark that devoured an ocean swimmer, the city's first such attack in decades.

As drones scoured the ocean from the air, six drum lines were set to try to catch the creature, which is believed to be at least three metres (10 feet) in length.

Police have yet to identify its victim, who was attacked on a sunny Wednesday afternoon, as shocked fishermen and golfers watched helplessly from nearby cliffs.

A rescue helicopter and four ambulances were dispatched, but the victim perished after suffering what emergency responders described as "catastrophic injuries".

It was the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963.

"Based on footage provided by the public including eyewitness accounts... shark biologists believe that a White Shark, at least three metres in length, was likely responsible," the state government's Department of Primary Industries said.

The department announced it was deploying "six SMART drumlines" around Little Bay Beach, near where the attack occurred in the city's east.

Drum lines feature hooks loaded with bait and are used to trap sharks that can then be tagged and moved to deeper ocean away from the coast.

Their use is controversial because hooked animals have been known to die before being moved, and non-target species can become snagged.

But the attack has rocked beach communities in Sydney's east, where being in the water is a part of everyday life.

Each morning before dawn and later as the sun sets, surfers, swimmers and paddleboarders flock to the waves to work out or take a break from the strains of work life.

Whales, dolphins, rays and several species of shark live along the coast and it is not uncommon to spot animals in the water, or to hear the ringing of shark alarms urging everyone back to land.

But most Sydneysiders take the risk in their stride.

According to sports Australia, 4.5 million Aussies swim regularly and at least 500,000 surf.

On Thursday, as 13 beaches across the city were closed, swimmers' WhatsApp groups filled with messages trying to find out if friends were safe and well.

An 800-competitor ocean swimming race scheduled for the area on Sunday has been postponed.

