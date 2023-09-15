(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Largo, United States, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Jogging to the podium, US President Joe Biden didn't betray any concern that his son had just been indicted on gun charges -- and nor did the audience.

The crowd cheered and whooped as he arrived at a college in Largo, Maryland to give a speech aimed at wrestling the narrative away from his recent troubles and back to his "Bidenomics" agenda.

Afterward, they crowded around to try to shake the 80-year-old's hand or take selfies, the worries about polling, impeachment inquiries, age, and criminal charges briefly forgotten.

"That's a distraction, that's a political distraction," said Susanna Anderson, 49, when asked about the issues facing the president.

Wearing a blue T-shirt made by her own small business saying "The VP Looks Like Me" -- a reference to Vice President Kamala Harris, who is Black -- the mother of two showed a picture she took with Biden.

"When they have an election coming up they have to throw something and see if it sticks. I'm not focused on that," she added.

The night before, Biden used the exact same words -- "not focused" -- as he brushed aside the impeachment probe launched by Republican lawmakers over Hunter Biden's business dealings.

He made no mention on Thursday of the fact that his son had been indicted for buying a gun when he was using drugs, casting a new shadow over Biden's 2024 re-election campaign.