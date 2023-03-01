Hunza Cultural festival on March 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Hunza Cultural Forum (HCF) will hold a colorful cultural festival featuring music, dances, food, awards, film festival, arts and crafts showcase here on March 4 at Jinnah sports Complex.

The two-day festival will announce the awards for "High Achievers and Contributors" in categories of education, Innovation and Creativity, Arts and Culture, Sports and Fitness, Socio Economic Contribution and Entrepreneurship.

Hunza Cultural and Development Forum is an indigenous platform that strives towards the sustainability and revival of Hunza Culture and Heritage.

The festival focuses on promoting cultural heritage, arts and crafts, lifestyle and tourism of Hunza to the culture and fun lovers to highlight various aspects of life in Hunza valley and preserve the indigenous folk heritage.

The event offers a unique opportunity to the members of Hunza Community, where they can interact socially and professionally, practice and promote heritage and culture, share concepts and ideas and network.

The event engages the younger generation in the cultural practices with a particular emphasis on music, dance, cultural attire, language and vanishing folklores. It provides an opportunity for the young and the aged to build acquaintances and hence contributing to the social cohesion, with an ultimate target of cultural preservation and promotion, said an official of of HCF while talking to APP.

This year's event will focus on engagement of youth and emerging entrepreneurs on sustaining cultural heritage in architecture, food and music while promoting tourism in Hunza. Appreciation and awards distribution to High Achievers in Education, Innovation and Creativity, Arts and Culture, Sports and Fitness, Socio Economic Contribution and Entrepreneurship is integral part of this event.