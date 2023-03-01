UrduPoint.com

Hunza Cultural Festival On March 4

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Hunza Cultural festival on March 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Hunza Cultural Forum (HCF) will hold a colorful cultural festival featuring music, dances, food, awards, film festival, arts and crafts showcase here on March 4 at Jinnah sports Complex.

The two-day festival will announce the awards for "High Achievers and Contributors" in categories of education, Innovation and Creativity, Arts and Culture, Sports and Fitness, Socio Economic Contribution and Entrepreneurship.

Hunza Cultural and Development Forum is an indigenous platform that strives towards the sustainability and revival of Hunza Culture and Heritage.

The festival focuses on promoting cultural heritage, arts and crafts, lifestyle and tourism of Hunza to the culture and fun lovers to highlight various aspects of life in Hunza valley and preserve the indigenous folk heritage.

The event offers a unique opportunity to the members of Hunza Community, where they can interact socially and professionally, practice and promote heritage and culture, share concepts and ideas and network.

The event engages the younger generation in the cultural practices with a particular emphasis on music, dance, cultural attire, language and vanishing folklores. It provides an opportunity for the young and the aged to build acquaintances and hence contributing to the social cohesion, with an ultimate target of cultural preservation and promotion, said an official of of HCF while talking to APP.

This year's event will focus on engagement of youth and emerging entrepreneurs on sustaining cultural heritage in architecture, food and music while promoting tourism in Hunza. Appreciation and awards distribution to High Achievers in Education, Innovation and Creativity, Arts and Culture, Sports and Fitness, Socio Economic Contribution and Entrepreneurship is integral part of this event.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Sports Music Education Young March Event Share Love

Recent Stories

President issues Federal Decree establishing â€˜UA ..

President issues Federal Decree establishing â€˜UAE Media Councilâ€™, headed by ..

25 minutes ago
 Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

27 minutes ago
 Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for P ..

Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment

30 minutes ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes 100 Emirati seniors

Umm Al Emarat Park welcomes 100 Emirati seniors

40 minutes ago
 DMCCâ€™s first 2023 â€˜Made For Trade Liveâ€™ even ..

DMCCâ€™s first 2023 â€˜Made For Trade Liveâ€™ event concludes in Barcelona

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives guests of Future of Knowled ..

Sharjah Ruler receives guests of Future of Knowledge and Education Forum

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.