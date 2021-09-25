UrduPoint.com

Hurkacz Ends Murray's Bid For First Semi-final In Two Years

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 01:20 AM

Hurkacz ends Murray's bid for first semi-final in two years

Metz, France, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Former world number one Andy Murray's hopes of making a first ATP semi-final in two years were ended by top-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the last-eight in Metz on Friday.

Poland's Hurkacz, who beat Roger Federer on his way to the Wimbledon semi-finals in July, won 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

"Andy is an unbelievable competitor, he has achieved so much throughout his career," said world number 13 Hurkacz.

"He is coming back from a tough injury and playing at a very high level, so he is amazing and you can be inspired by his results." Three-time major winner Murray was playing in his first quarter-final since winning the Antwerp title in October 2019.

The 34-year-old, who has undergone two hip surgeries in the last three years, is now down at 113 in the world.

For Hurkacz, it was a second win this year over Murray following his victory in Cincinnati last month.

The 24-year-old will next face Peter Gojowczyk after the German moved past American Marcos Giron 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Gael Monfils kept home hopes alive when the world number 20 knocked out eighth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, 6-3, 6-3.

Monfils will face either Danish teenager Holger Rune or Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the final.

"I'm playing better and better. I'm happy with the return of the fans, there is a little more fire and positive energy," said the French number one.

"I hope it will continue like that."

