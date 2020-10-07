Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico

(@FahadShabbir)

Cancun, Mexico, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico's Caribbean coast early Wednesday packing maximum winds of 110 mph (175 kph), US forecasters said.

A weakened Delta hit the Yucatan Peninsula near the city of Puerto Morelos as a Category 2 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.

Thousands of tourists had hunkered down in emergency shelters in a string of major beach resorts as the storm approached with a potentially life-threatening storm surge.

The hurricane was downgraded to Category 3 as it approached the peninsula. On Tuesday, it had reached "extremely dangerous" Category 4 status.

It hit Mexico's Riviera Maya coast, which is home to major tourist resort towns including Cancun, although the number of visitors has plummeted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

By nightfall Tuesday, Cancun's streets were mostly empty, the shops closed and windows covered by wooden sheets or crossed with adhesive tape to try to prevent them from shattering, according to AFP reporters.

"Although we've been living in Cancun for five years, it's our first hurricane, and the truth is that we're very nervous," said Ana Gabriela Gaeta.