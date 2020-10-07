UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Mexico

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico

Cancun, Mexico, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico's Caribbean coast early Wednesday packing maximum winds of 110 mph (175 kph), US forecasters said.

A weakened Delta hit the Yucatan Peninsula near the city of Puerto Morelos as a Category 2 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.

Thousands of tourists had hunkered down in emergency shelters in a string of major beach resorts as the storm approached with a potentially life-threatening storm surge.

The hurricane was downgraded to Category 3 as it approached the peninsula. On Tuesday, it had reached "extremely dangerous" Category 4 status.

It hit Mexico's Riviera Maya coast, which is home to major tourist resort towns including Cancun, although the number of visitors has plummeted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

By nightfall Tuesday, Cancun's streets were mostly empty, the shops closed and windows covered by wooden sheets or crossed with adhesive tape to try to prevent them from shattering, according to AFP reporters.

"Although we've been living in Cancun for five years, it's our first hurricane, and the truth is that we're very nervous," said Ana Gabriela Gaeta.

Related Topics

Storm Cancun Mexico Turkish Lira From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 111,882 COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

The Midrange Kings of 2020

17 minutes ago

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

31 minutes ago

Nobel winner Charpentier wants to send 'strong mes ..

3 minutes ago

More than 10,000 police officials to perform secur ..

3 minutes ago

Australia confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more d ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.