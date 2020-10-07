Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico: US forecasters

(@FahadShabbir)

Cancún, Mexico, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday on Mexico's Caribbean coast packing up to 110 mph (175 kph) winds, US forecasters said.

A weakened Delta hit the Yucatan Peninsula near the city of Puerto Morelos as a category two storm, the National Hurricane Center.

Thousands of tourists had hunkered down in shelters on the coast as the storm approached with a potentially life-threatening storm surge.