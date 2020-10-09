UrduPoint.com
Hurricane Delta Strengthens To Category 3 On US Approach

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:00 AM

Hurricane Delta strengthens to Category 3 on US approach

Lake Charles, United States, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Hurricane Delta gained strength Thursday as it churned across the western Gulf of Mexico towards the United States after lashing Mexico's Caribbean coastline.

Located 345 miles (555 kilometers) south of Louisiana, Delta is now a Category 3 storm packing winds of 115 miles an hour, the US National Hurricane Center said in its 2100 GMT bulletin.

The NHC warned that "life-threatening storm surge" was expected to begin along portions of the northern Gulf coast on Friday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

