Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 2 Storm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 2 storm

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Hurricane Dorian strengthened to a Category 2 storm on Thursday as it barreled toward the US state of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm's maximum sustained winds have reached 105 miles per hour (165 kilometers per hour), putting it in the second category of a five-level scale, according to an advisory from the NHC.

