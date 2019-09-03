Hurricane Dorian weakens to Category 3: US forecasters

Washington, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Hurricane Dorian weakened slightly Tuesday to a Category 3 storm as it lashed the Bahamas with winds of 125 miles per hour (205 kilometers per hour), US forecasters said.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the storm remained over Grand Bahama Island in its latest bulletin at 0500 GMT, and warned residents to stay in shelters.