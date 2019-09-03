UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurricane Dorian Weakens To Category 3: US Forecasters

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:40 AM

Hurricane Dorian weakens to Category 3: US forecasters

Washington, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Hurricane Dorian weakened slightly Tuesday to a Category 3 storm as it lashed the Bahamas with winds of 125 miles per hour (205 kilometers per hour), US forecasters said.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the storm remained over Grand Bahama Island in its latest bulletin at 0500 GMT, and warned residents to stay in shelters.

Related Topics

Storm Bahamas

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

18 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s reinforcing the foundation ..

28 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 3, 2019 in Pakistan

28 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Goodwill Ambassador ..

10 hours ago

UAE Wants to Train More Astronauts for Arab World ..

10 hours ago

Russian ambassador to Egypt dies in Cairo hospital ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.