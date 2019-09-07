UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurricane Dorian's Death Toll In Bahamas Rises To 43: Media

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:10 AM

Hurricane Dorian's death toll in Bahamas rises to 43: media

Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :The death toll from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has risen to 43, media outlets said late Friday, and was expected to grow "significantly."US network CNN and Bahamas newspaper The Tribune cited Health Minister Duane Sands as confirming the new toll, up from 30.

"Forty-three is the official count, many missing and this number is expected to grow significantly," Erica Wells Cox, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, told NBC news.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bahamas Media From

Recent Stories

PCB pays tribute to Abdul Qadir

8 hours ago

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

9 hours ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

9 hours ago

Pogacar bosses Vuelta 13th stage, Roglic extends l ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

10 hours ago

Stocks gain on weak US jobs figure

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.