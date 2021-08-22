Hurricane Grace kills 8 in Mexico

BOGOTA, Colombia, 22 Aug (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) -:At least eight people were killed on Sunday as Hurricane Grace hit Mexico.

Grace, which reached speeds of up to 200 kilometers meters per hour (125 miles per hour) as a Category 3 storm, hit the state of Veracruz, according to media reports.

The fatalities were a result of heavy rain and destruction caused by the storm.

Officials warned that heavy rains would continue.