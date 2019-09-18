UrduPoint.com
Hurricane Humberto Strengthens To Category 3 Storm

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:11 AM

Hurricane Humberto strengthens to Category 3 storm

Washington, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Hurricane Humberto strengthened to a major Category 3 storm on Tuesday and was expected to pass near Bermuda, threatening it with dangerous waves and heavy rain, the US National Hurricane Center said.

"Hurricane conditions are expected to reach Bermuda by Wednesday night and continue into early Thursday morning," the Miami-based NHC said.

"Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or so, but Humberto should remain a powerful hurricane through Thursday," it said.

As of 8:00 pm (0000 GMT), the storm had maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) and was moving east-northeast at 12 miles per hour.

