Hurricane Ian destroys 8,583 hectares of crops in western Cuba

HAVANA, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) --:Hurricane Ian destroyed 8,583 hectares of cropland in western Cuba, the weekly Tribuna de La Habana reported Friday.

The hurricane trampled 5,233 hectares of banana plantations in the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Matanzas, Havana, Artemisa and Mayabeque, and the Isle of Youth, the weekly cited the Agriculture Ministry as saying.

Another 1,350 hectares of coffee plants were damaged, as well as fields of cassava, sweet potato, tomatoes, beans and rice, authorities estimate.