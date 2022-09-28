UrduPoint.com

Hurricane Ian Expected To Flood Florida After Leaving Cuba Without Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Hurricane Ian expected to flood Florida after leaving Cuba without power

Tampa, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Hurricane Ian is expected to directly hit the US state of Florida on Wednesday, with forecasters warning of life-threatening storm surges and "devastating" winds after it reportedly killed two and left millions without power in Cuba.

As of 2 am (0500 GMT), mandatory evacuation orders had been issued in a dozen coastal Florida counties, with voluntary evacuation recommended in several others, according to the state's emergency officials.

In an advisory issued around the same time, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it expected the Category 3 storm to strengthen until making landfall.

"The center of Ian is forecast to move over central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday," the NHC said, calling the storm "an extremely dangerous major hurricane." The NHC said earlier that a "life-threatening storm surge is expected along the Florida west coast and the Lower Florida Keys," with "devastating wind damage" expected near Ian's core.

"Catastrophic flooding is expected across portions of central Florida with considerable flooding in southern Florida, northern Florida, southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina," it said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that Ian would "likely make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane." He said there had already been at least two "radar-indicated tornadoes" in the state, and warned those in areas projected to be hit hardest that their "time to evacuate is coming to an end." "You need to evacuate now. You're going to start feeling major impacts of this storm relatively soon," he said.

Calls to heed evacuation warnings were echoed by US President Joe Biden, who earlier said Ian "could be a very severe hurricane, life-threatening and devastating in its impact."White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had spoken with DeSantis -- a potential 2024 election challenger -- on Tuesday evening to discuss preparations for the storm.

