Hurricane Ida Death Toll Expected To Soar

Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:20 PM

New Orleans, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The death toll from Hurricane Ida was expected to climb "considerably," Louisiana's governor warned Monday, as rescuers combed through the "catastrophic" damage wreaked as it tore through the southern United States as a Category 4 stormsoar.

The city of New Orleans was still without power almost 24 hours after Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast, exactly 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina made landfall, wreaking deadly havoc.

"The biggest concern is we're still doing search and rescue and we have individuals all across southeast Louisiana... who are in a bad place," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told the Today show Monday morning.

One death has been confirmed so far but Edwards said he expected the toll "to go up considerably."Images of people being plucked from flooded cars and pictures of destroyed homes surfaced on social media, while the damage in New Orleans itself remained limited.

