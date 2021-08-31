UrduPoint.com

Hurricane Ida Death Toll Expected To Soar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 12:20 AM

New Orleans, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The death toll from Hurricane Ida was expected to climb "considerably," Louisiana's governor warned Monday, as rescuers combed through the "catastrophic" damage wreaked as it tore through the southern United States as a Category 4 storm.

The city of New Orleans was still without power almost 24 hours after Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast, exactly 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina made landfall, wreaking deadly havoc.

"The biggest concern is we're still doing search and rescue and we have individuals all across southeast Louisiana... who are in a bad place," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told the Today show Monday morning.

One death has been confirmed so far but Edwards said he expected the toll "to go up considerably." Images of people being plucked from flooded cars and pictures of destroyed homes surfaced on social media, while the damage in New Orleans itself remained limited.

Branches, broken glass and other debris littered New Orleans's downtown, while in the touristy French Quarter, a number of trees were uprooted.

Ida -- which was downgraded to a tropical storm early Monday -- knocked out power for all of New Orleans, with more than a million properties across Louisiana without power, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.US.

"I was there 16 years ago. The wind seems worse this time but the damage seems less bad," said French Quarter resident Dereck Terry, surveying his neighborhood in flip flops and a t-shirt, umbrella in hand.

"I have a broken window. Some tiles from the roof are on the streets and water came inside," the 53-year-old retired pharmacist added.

According to Edwards the levee system in the affected parishes had "really held up very well, otherwise we would be facing much more problems today."Electricity provider Entergy reported that it was providing back-up power to New Orleans Sewerage and Water board, which operates the pumping stations used to control flooding.

