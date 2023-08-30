Open Menu

Hurricane Idalia Upgraded To Category 3 Storm: US Weather Agency

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Hurricane Idalia upgraded to Category 3 storm: US weather agency

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Hurricane Idalia was upgraded to a Category 3 storm early Wednesday as it moved towards northwest Florida, the US National Hurricane Center said.

"Idalia is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Idalia is forecast to become a category 4 hurricane before it reaches the Big Bend coast of Florida this morning," the weather agency reported in an advisory issued at 2:00 am EST (0600 GMT).

"Hurricane Hunter aircraft data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts," it added.

"Idalia is likely to still be a hurricane while moving across southern Georgia, and possibly when it reaches the coast of Georgia or southern South Carolina late today." Authorities in Florida had earlier described Idalia and its potentially deadly storm surge as a once-in-a-lifetime event for the state's northwest coast, ordering mass evacuations and issuing flood alerts ahead of its projected landfall.

Warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico are expected to further turbocharge Idalia, with wind speeds of 130-156 miles per hour forecast, the NHC said.

It warned of potentially disastrous storm surge inundation of 10-16 feet (3-5 meters) in some coastal areas.

"Very few people can survive being in the path of a major storm surge, and this storm will be deadly if we don't get out of harm's way and take it seriously," said Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) chief Deanne Criswell before the Category 3 upgrade.

Storms that are Category 3 or higher on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale are considered to be major weather events.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world warms due to climate change.

Related Topics

Weather Storm World Flood Bend Florida Georgia Mexico Event

Recent Stories

Top ranked Pakistan to take on Nepal in Asia Cup o ..

Top ranked Pakistan to take on Nepal in Asia Cup opening match today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 367 scholarships at Univers ..

Sharjah Ruler approves 367 scholarships at University of Khorfakkan

10 hours ago
 Caretaker govt evolving strategy to bring speedy p ..

Caretaker govt evolving strategy to bring speedy progress in energy, petroleum s ..

12 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

12 hours ago
EPD seals various industrial units over pollution

EPD seals various industrial units over pollution

12 hours ago
 Caretaker govt has nothing to do with election dat ..

Caretaker govt has nothing to do with election date: Solangi

12 hours ago
 LDA conducts operation against encroachments, land ..

LDA conducts operation against encroachments, land grabbers in Johar Town

13 hours ago
 Urdu translation of book Maai Mujawar launched

Urdu translation of book Maai Mujawar launched

13 hours ago
 FPCCI concerns over power hike; demands cut in tax ..

FPCCI concerns over power hike; demands cut in taxes

13 hours ago
 PDWP approves five developmental schemes

PDWP approves five developmental schemes

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous