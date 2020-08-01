UrduPoint.com
Hurricane Isaias Lashes Bahamas On Path To Virus-hit Florida

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 09:20 AM

Miami, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Hurricane Isaias lashed the Bahamas Friday as it churned toward Florida, bringing new dangers to a US state suffering record deaths from an unrelenting coronavirus outbreak.

The category one storm, packing winds of 75 miles (120 kilometers) an hour, gained strength Thursday night after sweeping over the Dominican Republic.

As of 2100 GMT, it was an expansive storm, moving northwest at a speed of 15 mph, kicking up heavy squalls and whipping the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos island chains with strong winds, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

"Hurricane conditions will continue to spread northwestward into the central and northwestern Bahamas tonight (Friday) and Saturday," it added.

The eye of the storm was expected to pass over the southeastern Bahamas sometime during the evening Friday and reach the central Bahamas during the night.

Hurricane warnings were up across the low-lying Bahamas while parts of Florida's east coast -- including Palm Beach, the location of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort -- were under a hurricane watch.

Florida could start the feeling the effects of the storm by late Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

