Hurricane kills 7 on wild beach in central Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) --:A local official said on Sunday that seven people, including three children and four adults, died when trees fell on their tents during a hurricane on a wild beach in Russia's Republic of Mari El.

According to Alexander Malkin, the head of the republic's civil defense and population protection committee, the hurricane also injured 22 people who were taken to the hospital.

Malkin said that the incident occurred at 6 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) on Saturday near Lake Yalchik, a popular recreation spot for the residents of Mari El and neighboring Tatarstan. He said there were about 500 cars and a tent camp on the beach when a gusty wind knocked down many trees.

He added that rescuers, police and an airborne group from the Russian emergencies ministry were involved in the relief work at the scene of the incident.