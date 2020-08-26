UrduPoint.com
Hurricane Laura Now Category 3 With 'catastrophic' Storm Surge Risk: US

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Hurricane Laura now Category 3 with 'catastrophic' storm surge risk: US

New Orleans, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Hurricane Laura has strengthened into a dangerous Category 3 storm and is due to slam into the US south coast later Wednesday, US forecasters said, warning residents of Texas and Louisiana of floods and high winds.

The hurricane could bring "potentially catastrophic storm surges, extreme winds and flash flooding," to the Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

