Hurricane Laura now 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Hurricane Laura strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said, threatening parts of the coast of Texas and Louisiana with powerful winds and storm surge.

The Miami-based NHC said Laura was packing winds of 140 miles per hour (220 kilometers per hour) and could bring "unsurvivable" storm surge to coastal areas.

It said Laura was expected to remain a Category 4 hurricane -- the second-highest on the wind scale -- when it makes landfall overnight.