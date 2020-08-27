UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurricane Laura Now 'extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Hurricane Laura now 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Hurricane Laura strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said, threatening parts of the coast of Texas and Louisiana with powerful winds and storm surge.

The Miami-based NHC said Laura was packing winds of 140 miles per hour (220 kilometers per hour) and could bring "unsurvivable" storm surge to coastal areas.

It said Laura was expected to remain a Category 4 hurricane -- the second-highest on the wind scale -- when it makes landfall overnight.

Related Topics

Storm

Recent Stories

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

31 minutes ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

31 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

49 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

55 minutes ago

Putin, Conte Agree to Activate Russia-Italy Cooper ..

2 minutes ago

UK COVID-19-Related Deaths Rise by 16 to 41,465 - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.