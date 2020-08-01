Hurricane might delay SpaceX-NASA return trip from ISS

Washington, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :The first US astronauts to reach the International Space Station on an American spacecraft in nearly a decade might not come home this weekend as scheduled because of Hurricane Isaias, NASA said Friday.

Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley blasted off from Cape Canaveral on May 30 on board a SpaceX Crew Dragon, and are supposed to splash down off the coast of Florida on Sunday afternoon.

For now, undocking remains scheduled for approximately 7:34 pm (2334 GMT) Saturday, and splashdown at 2:42 pm (1842 GMT) on Sunday.

But NASA said it was keeping a watchful eye on Hurricane Isaias -- a category one storm that battered the Bahamas Friday and was churning toward Florida -- and would make a final call about six hours prior to undocking.

"We don't control the weather, and we know we can stay up here longer -- there's more chow, and I know the space station program has more work that we can do," Behnken told reporters in a press call.