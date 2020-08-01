UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hurricane Might Delay SpaceX-NASA Return Trip From ISS

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 09:10 AM

Hurricane might delay SpaceX-NASA return trip from ISS

Washington, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :The first US astronauts to reach the International Space Station on an American spacecraft in nearly a decade might not come home this weekend as scheduled because of Hurricane Isaias, NASA said Friday.

Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley blasted off from Cape Canaveral on May 30 on board a SpaceX Crew Dragon, and are supposed to splash down off the coast of Florida on Sunday afternoon.

For now, undocking remains scheduled for approximately 7:34 pm (2334 GMT) Saturday, and splashdown at 2:42 pm (1842 GMT) on Sunday.

But NASA said it was keeping a watchful eye on Hurricane Isaias -- a category one storm that battered the Bahamas Friday and was churning toward Florida -- and would make a final call about six hours prior to undocking.

"We don't control the weather, and we know we can stay up here longer -- there's more chow, and I know the space station program has more work that we can do," Behnken told reporters in a press call.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Florida Bahamas SpaceX May Sunday From

Recent Stories

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

8 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

10 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

12 hours ago

US Funding Boosts Odds of at Least 1 COVID-19 Vacc ..

10 hours ago

EU reserves 300 mn doses of potential Sanofi virus ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.