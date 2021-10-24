UrduPoint.com

Hurricane Rick Gains Strength As It Advances On Mexico

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 08:50 AM

Hurricane Rick gains strength as it advances on Mexico

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Hurricane Rick gained strength as it advanced toward Mexico's Pacific coast Saturday and risked becoming a major hurricane, the US National Hurricane Center said.

At 0000 GMT on Saturday, Rick was located 265 km (165 miles) from Zihuatanejo and 305 km from Acapulco, both towns in the state of Guerrero in southern Mexico, and was moving at a speed of 8 km/h, according to the NHC.

"Rick is forecast to be at or near major hurricane strength when it reaches the coast of southern Mexico by Sunday night or Monday, and life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected," the center said in a statement.

Mexico is hit regularly by violent weather on both its Pacific and Caribbean coasts.

The strongest storm this year so far was Hurricane Grace, which killed 11 people in the states of Veracruz and Puebla on August 21.

In late August, two people went missing after Hurricane Nora hit the Pacific coast state of Jalisco.

On September 13, Hurricane Pamela caused minor damage in the northwest state of Sinaloa.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Acapulco Veracruz Puebla Mexico August September Sunday From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021

41 minutes ago
 Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District ..

Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District Police Lines

8 hours ago
 Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassador ..

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death

8 hours ago
 Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consul ..

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consulate seminar

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airsp ..

Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.