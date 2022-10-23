(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Hurricane Roslyn made landfall on the west coast of Mexico on Sunday as a powerful Category 3 storm, the US National Hurricane Center said, as communities braced for damaging winds, a dangerous storm surge and flash flooding.

The storm hit the central Nayarit state around 5:30 am (1130 GMT) packing estimated maximum sustained winds of 120 miles (195 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said.

Just hours before hitting the Mexican coast, Roslyn was downgraded to a Category 3 storm on the five-tier Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, with the NHC predicting "rapid weakening" after landfall.

"Roslyn is expected to produce a life-threatening storm surge with significant coastal flooding in areas of onshore winds" through Sunday, the NHC said, adding that near the coast "the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves."It warned as well of damaging winds and heavy rains that could cause flash flooding and landslides.

Authorities have declared a precautionary alert in the Pacific coast states of Jalisco, Colima, Nayarit and Sinaloa.