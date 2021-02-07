(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders have appreciated the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which he reminded the international community to fulfill its promise of organizing plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to give the Kashmiris an opportunity to decide their fate by themselves in the light of UN resolutions.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan, since assuming his office has been stressing settlement of the Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in the region, Kashmir Media Service reported.

It said that India should respond positively to the statement of the Pakistan Prime Minister and come forward to settle the long-pending dispute according to the will of the Kashmiri people.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Khawaja Fordous and Jahangir Ghani Butt in their statements thanked the government and people of Pakistan for continuously supporting the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom from Indian occupation. They said the observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 by Pakistan sent a strong message to India that Kashmiris were not alone but people of Pakistanis are behind them.