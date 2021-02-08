UrduPoint.com
Hurriyat Leaders, Organizations Pay Rich Tributes To Martyred Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations including All Parties Hurriyat Conference have paid rich tributes to prominent Kashmiri martyrs, Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt who were hanged by India in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 9, 2013 and on February 11, 1984, respectively. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying tribute to Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru, buried in Tihar jail, said that India in violation of all moral, constitutional and humanitarian principles was not fulfilling the legitimate demand of the return of their bodies to their families.

He said that Mohammad Maqbool Butt and Mohammad Afzal Guru were heroes of Kashmiris and we are proud of them.

He maintained that Mohammad Maqbool Butt assumes a special place in the freedom movement of Jammu and Kashmir and he can definitely be considered as the pioneer soldier of the path to the freedom.

Paying tributes to Mohammad Afzal Guru, Molvi Bashir Ahmad said it is clear from his last letter that he was an ideological man and that his passion was driven by both faith and intellect. He said that the manner in which Afzal Guru was hanged in Tihar Jail was tantamount to a political assassination.

Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui appealing for a complete strike on 9th and 11th February to commemorate martyrdom anniversaries of Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt described them as true sons of soil, great freedom fighters and real leaders of freedom movement, Kashmir Media reported.

Bilal Siddiqui said that Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru would always serve as an icon of true resistance and an inspiration against tyranny and occupation "The way they choose death with fearlessness and courage, the way they went to gallows with esteem and dignity and the way they inspired generations would remain embedded in our national history with golden chapter," he added.

Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmad Mir while paying tributes to the two martyred Kashmiri leaders appealed to the international community to impress upon India to hand over their mortal remains.

He said the freedom-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir have a great respect for the martyrs. He said it is time to resolve the Kashmir dispute to save the whole of South Asia from nuclear catastrophe.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek- e-Istiqlaal, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt in a statement issued while paying tributes to Muhammad Afzal Guru on his 8th martyrdom anniversary said, "Afzal Guru was martyred by the-then Indian government for power politics.

The incident is the darkest chapter in the history of judiciary in the world. ", he added. Party General Secretary Abdul Hameed has termed martyrdom of Afzal Guru as a death of an independent judiciary.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Secretary General Naseerul islam in a statement said, "The martyrdom of Guru and Butt gave a new life to the Kashmir' freedom struggle."

