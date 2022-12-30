UrduPoint.com

Hurst Hails Pele As 'best Ever' After Brazil Icon's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Hurst hails Pele as 'best ever' after Brazil icon's death

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Former England World Cup winner Geoff Hurst hailed Pele as the "greatest of all time" after the Brazil legend died aged 82 on Thursday.

Hurst played against Pele in the 1970 World Cup and rated the forward as the best he ever faced.

Brazil won that goup stage match in Mexico 1-0 and went on to lift the World Cup as Pele got his hands on the trophy for a third and final time.

"I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside)," Hurst tweeted.

"For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you."Hurst's record as the only man to score a World Cup final hat-trick -- in England's 4-2 victory against West Germany in 1966 -- was equalled by France's Kylian Mbappe when Les Bleus were beaten on penalties by Argentina in the title match in Qatar earlier in December.

