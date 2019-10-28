UrduPoint.com
Hurt Nationals Pitcher Scherzer To Miss World Series Start

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

Hurt Nationals pitcher Scherzer to miss World Series start

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday in game five of the World Series due to spasms in his right neck and trapezius muscle.

The 35-year-old American won game one of the best-of-seven Major League Baseball final and his absence puts the Nationals at a major disadvantage with the series deadlocked 2-2.

