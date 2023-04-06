Edinburgh, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Police in Scotland on Wednesday released the husband of former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon after he was arrested as part of an investigation into financial irregularities, sending shockwaves through Scotland's ruling party.

Peter Murrell, 58, the former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP) which Sturgeon led was "released without charge pending further investigation", Police Scotland said.

Police probing the party's finances earlier raided the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh and the Glasgow home of Murrell and Sturgeon where they erected a large crime-scene tent in the front garden.

In the afternoon, officers could be seen in the back garden, one of whom was carrying two spades, although it is unclear why the officer had the tools.

In a statement to broadcasters, a spokesperson for Sturgeon said it would not be "appropriate to comment on a live police investigation".

"Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland's action or intentions.

"Ms Sturgeon will fully co-operate with Police Scotland if required, however at this time no such request has been made," the spokesperson added.

Murrell was chief executive of the SNP for nearly 25 years until he quit last month.

In a statement, police said earlier they had taken a 58-year-old man into custody for questioning over "the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party." "Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation," the force said.

Murrell has long faced questions over the alleged diversion of £600,000 ($750,000) in SNP donations that were meant to support its drive for Scottish independence.

He also failed to declare a personal loan to the SNP of more than £100,000, something that could breach laws on political funding transparency.