Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Yemen's Huthi rebels have made major advances on Marib city after taking a strategic mountain in clashes that caused dozens of casualties on both sides, government sources said Friday.

The Huthis and the internationally recognised government have been locked in a power struggle since 2014, when the rebels overran the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

Since last month, the rebels have been pushing to seize Marib, the government's last northern stronghold and the capital of an oil-rich region.

The Huthis "took control of Mount Hilan overlooking the city, after fighting which left dozens of dead and wounded on both sides," one of the sources told AFP.

"Marib is in danger," another source said, adding the loss of the mountain posed "a threat to Marib's first line of defence".

The loss of Marib would be a huge blow for the Yemeni government, but would also threaten catastrophe for civilians, including at least one million displaced people sheltering in the region, many in desolate camps in the surrounding desert.

The Huthis had "cut the supply lines of some fronts and are now within firing range of the Al-Mashjab line west of Marib city," the source added.

Despite the advance, analysts say the city may not fall to the rebels any time soon, given the overwhelming firepower of the Saudi-led military coalition which backs the beleaguered government.

"An imminent fall of Marib remains unlikely," Maged Al-Madhaji of the Sanaa Center think tank told AFP, adding that this was nonetheless "an important advance that puts additional pressure" on government forces.