UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hydrogen Gas Detection May Prevent Li-ion Battery Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Hydrogen gas detection may prevent li-ion battery fire

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese researchers found a detection method to provide early warnings for fire disasters caused by lithium-ion batteries via capturing hydrogen gas.

Thanks to the high energy density, lithium-ion batteries have been widely used in portable equipment and electric vehicles for energy storage. However, safety accidents frequently occur due to the growth of lithium dendrite, a dendritic lithium metal, under overcharging or fast charge situations.

Researchers from Zhengzhou University found hydrogen gas can be captured when the lithium dendrite on graphite anodes reacts spontaneously with the organic electrolytes.

And the charge power supply can be cut off to avoid fire disaster.

Further experiments verified that the hydrogen gas was captured earlier than other gases including carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide. The capture time was also 639 seconds earlier than smoke and 769 seconds earlier than fire.

The research results are expected to warn against fire disasters caused by lithium-ion batteries and be applied to electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage power stations, according to the results recently published in the journal Joule.

Related Topics

Fire China Vehicles Zhengzhou Gas National University From

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership keen to protect health of count ..

17 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University well-equipped for hybrid educ ..

32 minutes ago

Blasphemous act in IOJK designed to ignite anti-Mu ..

34 minutes ago

India planned a false flag operation against Pakis ..

34 minutes ago

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

37 minutes ago

ITC announces services schedule during New Hijri Y ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.