Hydrogen gas detection may prevent li-ion battery fire

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Chinese researchers found a detection method to provide early warnings for fire disasters caused by lithium-ion batteries via capturing hydrogen gas.

Thanks to the high energy density, lithium-ion batteries have been widely used in portable equipment and electric vehicles for energy storage. However, safety accidents frequently occur due to the growth of lithium dendrite, a dendritic lithium metal, under overcharging or fast charge situations.

Researchers from Zhengzhou University found hydrogen gas can be captured when the lithium dendrite on graphite anodes reacts spontaneously with the organic electrolytes.

And the charge power supply can be cut off to avoid fire disaster.

Further experiments verified that the hydrogen gas was captured earlier than other gases including carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide. The capture time was also 639 seconds earlier than smoke and 769 seconds earlier than fire.

The research results are expected to warn against fire disasters caused by lithium-ion batteries and be applied to electric vehicles and large-scale energy storage power stations, according to the results recently published in the journal Joule.