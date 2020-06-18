UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hydroxychloroquine COVID-19 Prevention Trials Incomplete: WHO

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Hydroxychloroquine COVID-19 prevention trials incomplete: WHO

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Hydroxychloroquine can be ruled out as a treatment for hospitalised COVID-19 patients -- but the World Health Organization said Thursday it was aware of ongoing trials into its value as a preventative measure.

A decades-old malaria and rheumatoid arthritis drug, hydroxychloroquine has been at the centre of political and scientific controversy.

On Wednesday, the WHO decided to halt its trials of the drug for novel coronavirus patients in hospital, after evidence from its own work and others that it had no effect on reducing the mortality rate.

But the UN health agency said Thursday that evidence from non-WHO trials into whether it might or might not be useful in preventing against the virus had not yet concluded.

"As far as the use of hydroxychloroquine for prophylaxis or prevention of COVID-19 -- either before or after exposure -- the last word is not yet out," WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a virtual press conference.

"There are some good and big trials going on, and we hope those will be completed so that we have the kind of evidence that we need to make sure that patients receive the drugs which help -- and do not receive drugs which do not help.

" Hydroxychloroquine has been touted as a possible treatment for the new coronavirus by high profile figures, including US President Donald Trump.

The drug has been included in several randomised clinical trials -- considered the gold standard for clinical investigation -- but the WHO said the evidence had led it to call time on its own trials.

"What is clear now is hydroxychloroquine does not have -- we know for sure now -- does not have an impact on the disease in mortality in hospitalised COVID-19 patients," said Swaminathan, an Indian paediatrician.

"Where there is still a gap is: does it have any role at all in prevention, or in minimising the severity in early infection? We don't know that, as yet," she said.

Hydroxychloroquine is being tested on healthcare workers and others with heightened exposure to the virus in large, randomised trials.

rjm/nl/bp

Related Topics

India World United Nations Drugs Trump Gold All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fitness centres and gyms to operate at 100% capaci ..

1 minute ago

Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural cooperation with ..

16 minutes ago

ADIO supports private sector to unlock potential o ..

17 minutes ago

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

29 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

34 minutes ago

MoHAP launches COVID-19 virtual information centre ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.