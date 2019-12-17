Hyundai Heavy raises 1.37 tln won from asset sale

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., South Korea's largest shipping conglomerate, said Tuesday that it has raised 1.37 trillion won (US$1.17 billion) in proceeds from Saudi Aramco's subsidiary in a stake sale of its refining unit.

Months ago, Hyundai Heavy signed a deal with Aramco Overseas Company B.V. to sell a 17-percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank Co. to the world's largest crude exporter to improve its financial situation and inject funds into new businesses.

The deal also includes the Saudi oil firm holding an option to acquire an additional 2.9-percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank, the country's smallest refiner.

Saudi Aramco said it has earned regulatory approval for the deal from antitrust regulators in various countries, including China, Germany and Brazil.

Saudi Aramco has become the second-largest shareholder of Hyundai Oilbank with a 17 percent stake. Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings retains a 74.1 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank.

Hyundai Oilbank posted sales of 5.3 trillion won in the third quarter, up 2.5 percent from a year earlier, but its operating profit plunged 34.3 percent on-year to 157.8 billion won in the three-month period.

Saudi Aramco is currently the largest shareholder in S-Oil Corp., South Korea's third-largest refiner, with a 63-percent stake.