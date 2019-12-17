UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai Heavy Raises 1.37 Tln Won From Asset Sale

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

Hyundai Heavy raises 1.37 tln won from asset sale

SEOUL, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., South Korea's largest shipping conglomerate, said Tuesday that it has raised 1.37 trillion won (US$1.17 billion) in proceeds from Saudi Aramco's subsidiary in a stake sale of its refining unit.

Months ago, Hyundai Heavy signed a deal with Aramco Overseas Company B.V. to sell a 17-percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank Co. to the world's largest crude exporter to improve its financial situation and inject funds into new businesses.

The deal also includes the Saudi oil firm holding an option to acquire an additional 2.9-percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank, the country's smallest refiner.

Saudi Aramco said it has earned regulatory approval for the deal from antitrust regulators in various countries, including China, Germany and Brazil.

Saudi Aramco has become the second-largest shareholder of Hyundai Oilbank with a 17 percent stake. Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings retains a 74.1 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank.

Hyundai Oilbank posted sales of 5.3 trillion won in the third quarter, up 2.5 percent from a year earlier, but its operating profit plunged 34.3 percent on-year to 157.8 billion won in the three-month period.

Saudi Aramco is currently the largest shareholder in S-Oil Corp., South Korea's third-largest refiner, with a 63-percent stake.

Related Topics

World China Company Oil Saudi Germany Sale Brazil South Korea From Hyundai Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Ensuring road safety a global need

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 17, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Opposition parties get united against Modi govt ov ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of &quot;J ..

12 hours ago

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.