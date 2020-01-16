UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyundai, Kia Invest 129 Bln Won In UK-based EV Startup

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:50 AM

Hyundai, Kia invest 129 bln won in UK-based EV startup

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Thursday they have invested 129 billion won (US$110 million) in the U.K.-based electric vehicle startup Arrival as they are betting on future mobility technologies.

Hyundai and Kia have made the investment to jointly develop commercial electric vehicles, such as vans and buses, for the European market and sell them to local logistics and car-hailing companies, Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement.

The Korean carmakers expect the investment in Arrival to help them to develop purpose built vehicles (PBVs) that allow passengers to enjoy tailored services while traveling to their destinations.

Upon personalization, PBVs can function as a restaurant, coffee shop and hotel, or even a clinic and pharmacy, in addition to an urban shuttle.

Hyundai Motor Group plans to foster hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles and all-electric vehicles into future growth drivers at the same time in the growing environment-friendly commercial vehicle markets, the statement said.

Related Topics

Hotel Vehicles Vehicle Same Market Hyundai Kia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 January 2020

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai will be the global hub for new ec ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

11 hours ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.