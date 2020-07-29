Hyundai opens 3rd Genesis exhibition hall in S. Korea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it has opened the third exhibition hall for Genesis vehicles in South Korea in an effort to improve its brand image as a premium carmaker.

Hyundai Motor opened the Genesis Suji exhibition hall in Yongin, just south of Seoul, on Wednesday, following the opening of Genesis Gangnam and Genesis Hanam in recent years.

Hyundai launched the Genesis brand vehicles in the domestic market in 2015 and advanced to the U.S. market the following year.

The Genesis models -- the G70, G80 and G90 sedans and the GV80 sport utility vehicle -- are sold under an independent badge separate from other vehicles sold under the Hyundai name.

The maker of the Sonata sedan and Santa Fe SUV plans to add the GV70 SUV and an all-electric car by 2021.