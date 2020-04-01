SEOUL, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker, said Wednesday its sales plunged 21 percent last month from a year earlier on weak overseas sales amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The company sold 308,503 vehicles in March, down from 390,177 units a year earlier, due to sharply reduced demand amid growing fears over COVID-19, it said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 3 percent to 72,180 units last month from 70,111 a year ago. But overseas sales declined 26 percent to 236,323 from 320,066 during the cited period.

Last month, Hyundai suspended most of its production facilities in major markets, such as the United States, Europe, Russia and India.

The suspension affected the monthly sales results, the company said.

Hyundai has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.

From January to March, sales fell 11 percent to 904,746 units from 1,021,391 in the same period a year ago.