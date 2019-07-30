UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'I Cheat Because Others Cheat': Kenya Struggles Against Doping

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

'I cheat because others cheat': Kenya struggles against doping

Iten, Kenya, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :At first Alex did not want to dope. The Kenyan runner wanted to compete clean, earn an honest living, and lift his family out of poverty through grit and determination.

But his resolve crumbled as he realised he could not match his opponents, athletes he knew were doping and beating the system set up to catch drug cheats.

Soon, Alex was boosting his performance with erythropoietin (EPO), a substance banned by the world doping watchdog but poorly regulated in Kenya.

"I had to use it, in order to earn a living. You cannot compete with people already using and expect to earn something reasonable," said Alex, who spoke with AFP on condition of anonymity and asked that his name be changed.

"Sport today is not clean."Kenyans are legendary marathoners, making up 38 of the world's top 100 runners in 2019. But the country's anti-doping authorities have struggled to stamp out a culture of drug use in its fabled athletic fraternity.

Alex trains in Iten, hallowed ground for aspiring Kenyan runners who dream of following their idols from the high plateau above the Rift Valley to the Olympic podium and record books.

Related Topics

World Kenya 2019 Olympics Family From Top

Recent Stories

Agriculture Emergency Plan to be approved soon: Ja ..

9 hours ago

Promotion of cotton top priority of govt: Agricult ..

9 hours ago

Punjab Chief Minister shakes hand with all partici ..

9 hours ago

WASA MD for early drainage of rainwater

9 hours ago

Man kills wife in Faisalabad

9 hours ago

Civil Defence officials defuse two hand grenades a ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.