Abidjan, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said Thursday he will contest tense presidential polls in October, which come after years of political turbulence and civil war in the world's top cocoa grower.

"I am a candidate in the presidential election of October 31," Ouattara told public broadcaster RTI.