'I Cried All Day': Serbia Reels After Deadly School Shooting

Published May 05, 2023

Belgrade, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Serbia was in mourning on Thursday a day after a 13-year-old suspect shot dead eight fellow students and a security guard after allegedly drawing up a kill list.

The tragedy has left the Balkan nation reeling. Gun violence at schools is extremely rare in Serbia and the country's president called Wednesday's shooting "one of the most difficult days" in recent history.

On Thursday, schools across Serbia held a moment of silence, while a leading mental health institute in Belgrade opened a crisis hotline to provide psychological support to students, teachers and the families affected by the shooting.

"I cried all day yesterday. My son went to school here," Mileva Milosevic, an 85-year-old retired lawyer living near the school, said.

"I'll never forget this, because I have to walk here every day, while I can."

