Washington, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Chris Wallace, the Fox News anchor who will moderate the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, is a veteran newsman who has a reputation for playing it straight at a network where the opinion hosts skew to the right.

Wallace, a youthful-looking 72 years old, is the son of legendary "60 Minutes" reporter Mike Wallace, who was known for his pugnacious interviews on the CBS show.

The younger Wallace may not be quite as combative as his late father, but he does not shy away from confrontation.

That includes taking on Trump at a Rupert Murdoch-owned news network that critics have accused of being a cheerleader for the Republican president.

In a one-on-one interview with Trump at the White House in July, the president boasted about passing a cognitive test with flying colors.

"Well, it's not the hardest test," Wallace responded, noting that one of the questions involved identifying a picture of an elephant.

He also fact-checked a false Trump claim about mortality rates from the coronavirus pandemic with the statement, "It's not true, sir." Wallace will serve as the sole moderator for Tuesday's debate between the 74-year-old Trump and 77-year-old Biden at Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio.

It is the first of three debates to be held ahead of the November 3 election.

Trump, speaking to Fox News Radio, said that while he has a "lot of respect" for Wallace, he was "willing to bet that he won't ask Biden tough questions.""He'll ask me tough questions, and it'll show, it'll be unfair," Trump said. "He'll be controlled by the radical left."The Fox News interviewer, Brian Kilmeade, pushed back against Trump's claim, saying that Wallace is "not controlled by anyone."