UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'I Had Goosebumps': South African Hails Idol Federer

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:10 AM

'I had goosebumps': South African hails idol Federer

London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :As a 10-year-old, Lloyd Harris sat on Centre Court at Wimbledon to watch his idol Roger Federer.

Twelve years later, he swapped his seat high up in the stands for a place on the court where he gave the eight-time champion a huge scare before losing their first round clash, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday.

"I was 10 and it was the first time I had seen a pro tennis match," recalled Harris.

"My parents snuck us on to Centre Court and I saw Federer play Marat Safin.

"I thought it was amazing seeing these guys moving and the way they played. Here I am, playing him a few years later." Two-time major winner Safin was always a crowd favourite but for Harris, seeing the Swiss star win that fourth round match in 2005 was key to his decision to become a tennis player.

"Federer was always my idol. He was beautiful with finesse and the best role model for players," said the world number 86 who was making his Wimbledon debut.

Despite losing and with his chances compromised by a left calf injury, Harris will remember his Centre Court debut for years to come.

"I had goosebumps when I walked on," he said.

"The crowd was cheering loudly and I had to take a few seconds to absorb it."Harris said the reaction to him playing the eight-time Wimbledon champion and 20-time major winner had been overwhelming -- both before and after the match.

"It was chaos. I have never got so many messages. I got thousands of messages from people I know and from people I don't know."

Related Topics

Tennis World Roger Federer From Best Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

2 hours ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

2 hours ago

EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prim ..

2 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

2 hours ago

Int'l market to open for Pakistan after signing IM ..

2 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.