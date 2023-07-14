Open Menu

'I Have To Be Able To Pay My Rent': Hollywood Actor Feels The Squeeze

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Dominic Burgess has been a member of Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild for well over a decade, guest starring in high-profile tv shows from "Modern Family" and "The Good Place" to "Star Trek: Picard." Like thousands of his peers, the Los Angeles-based British actor stayed awake until the wee hours of Thursday to learn whether he would be headed for the picket lines.

He now has his answer.

Contract talks with studios over better pay and other conditions broke down overnight, and the Screen Actors Guild has formally called a strike.

"I fully support the strike action," Burgess told AFP. "We all want to work, but at what cost, when the salary and the residuals are no longer sustainable for actors?" "I have to be able to pay my rent and pay for my cat's insulin," he said.

While the actor's life can appear glamorous to the outside world, the reality is often anything but, says the 40-year-old.

For "99 percent of actors," daily life is spent "on the ground, auditioning and hustling and fighting to get in audition rooms." And that is when they are not working part-time jobs.

For the first six years he lived in Los Angeles, Burgess worked part-time at the local Arclight movie theater, for $7.75 per hour, to supplement his meager acting income.

Since then, he says he has been "fortunate to be able to sustain myself through acting," landing guest roles in shows like Netflix's Emmy-nominated "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."Still, "day-to-day, I'm very proactive. I have a manager who I adore, and we sniff out work where we can."

