Matamoros, Mexico, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A mother pleaded desperately with a soldier for a chance to find the remains of her son, one of more than 95,000 people whose disappearances haunt violence-plagued Mexico.

"I just want a bone to lay to rest beside my husband," she said.

The woman, whose son disappeared a year ago, begged to be allowed into a former cornfield in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas where half a ton of human remains have been found since 2017.

"Answer me! Do you have children?" said the mother, in her 50s, but she received no response from the soldiers.

The site, La Bartolina, is located a few kilometers (miles) from Matamoros, a city on the border with the United States beset by violence linked to drug trafficking and other organized crime.

It is considered an "extermination camp" by the National Search Commission, the official body that coordinates the hunt for Mexico's missing.

Access to the site is forbidden even for victims' relatives, who often accuse the authorities of ineffectiveness and so undertake their own searches.

The mother, who did not want to be named due to concerns for her safety, has no proof that her son's remains are at La Bartolina.

But she decided to go there after learning that other relatives would be visiting.