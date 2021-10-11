MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 11 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's deep rooted concept of speedy progress and prosperity had again won in the recent by-elections as the people made the PTI triumphant in the polls with the power of vote.

He expressed these views while congratulating Chaudhry Yasir Sultan on his victory in the by-election from Mirpur. He also congratulated his father and President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on the land slide victory of the PTI in the elections.

He said PTI has emerged the most popular party in Azad Jammu Kashmir after Pakistan since the masses have proved that they want change.

Qayyum continued as saying " Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is an ambassador of Kashmiri people and a ray of hope for Kashmiri who have been struggling for their right to self determination".

The AJK Prime Minister said that the people of Mirpur have once again expressed their confidence in Imran Khan's ideology by voting for PTI and added that PTI candidate has received more votes than ever before.

He said the peaceful, fair and transparent conduct of the election did not allow the opposition to raise a finger on the electoral process which is a vindication of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to strengthen the institutions.

He said that law enforcement agencies including the Chief Secretary, administration and police have played a key role in holding clean and transparent elections.

The PTI government, under the guidance of Pakistani Minister Imran Khan, will put his vision into practice. The Prime Minister said that the PTI government has come into power with a vision of development and prosperity of Azad Kashmir and added.

Implementation of the reform agenda has begun in the state so that the fruits of government initiatives could reach the common man, the AJK Prime Minister said.