'I never said I was going to stop' Hamilton says at Mercedes car launch

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Lewis Hamilton insisted Friday he never said he was going to quit Formula One despite the traumatic end to his 2021 championship campaign.

"I never ever said I was going to stop," said Hamilton at the launch of the 2022 Mercedes car.

"I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people and you feel like you are part of a family. There is nothing quite like it."