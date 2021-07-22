UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'I Pump But Don't Dump' Bitcoin, Says Musk

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 01:50 AM

'I pump but don't dump' bitcoin, says Musk

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Tesla founder Elon Musk said Wednesday he personally has invested in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but that he does not manipulate or "dump" the digital currencies.

In a wide-ranging online panel discussion that included Twitter and Square founder Jack Dorsey, Musk said he believes in cryptocurrencies as a way to "increase the power of the individual in relation to government," and that he has invested in ethereum and dogecoin in addition to bitcoin.

Musk said he loses money when the value of bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies declines but that he has not been selling despite the volatility.

"I pump but I don't dump," he told the forum sponsored by the Crypto Council for Innovation.

"I would like to see bitcoin succeed." Musk said he expected that Tesla would resume auto sales in bitcoin which he suspended over concerns about high energy use for "mining" of the cryptocurrency.

"Tesla's mission is accelerating the advent of sustainable energy," he said.

"We can't be the company that does that and also not do appropriate diligence on the energy usage... now the it looks like bitcoin is shifting a lot more towards renewables." Dorsey, whose Square digital payments firm recently announced plans for a bitcoin wallet, said he is a staunch believer in the Currency as a way to reduce transaction costs and improve people's lives.

He said he sees bitcoin as a "native currency" for the internet that allows more people to easily make cross-border payments and supports different online business models.

For Twitter, he said, bitcoin "creates so many different business models" which could for example reduce its dependence on advertising.

"We can't just see this as an asset that we own and an investment vehicle is something that has the potential to change everything and make the lives of everyone was kind of better in some small, maybe marginal way," he said.

"My hope is that it creates world peace."

Related Topics

Internet World Business Twitter Company Vehicle Bitcoin Elon Musk Cryptocurrency Money Government Tesla

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

2 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

7 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

10 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

11 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.