'I thought I was gonna lose': Sakkari survives college student scare

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Maria Sakkari survived a scare against college student Diana Shnaider at the Australian Open on Wednesday, grinding out victory in a bad-tempered match that she thought she "was gonna lose".

The Greek sixth-seed narrowly avoided the biggest upset of the year's opening Grand Slam so far by eventually coming through 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to reach the third round.

Shnaider, an 18-year-old qualifier from Russia who studies at North Carolina State, pushed Sakkari all the way in a 2hr 33min examination on Margaret Court Arena.

"It was extremely tough. There were moments in the match where I thought I was gonna lose, but then my belief somehow woke me up," Sakkari told reporters.

The hard-hitting Shnaider broke Sakkari's opening serve and showed huge guts to save three break-back points and secure the opening set in 48 minutes on her fifth set point.

"I would say that in the first set I felt that (I would lose), because I could not feel my game," Sakkari said.

"I was very defensive. I haven't been feeling like that in a long time. But then I think because I have worked a lot of hours I was able to find a way."Sakkari, one of the pre-tournament favourites, got back on track at the start of the second set, breaking Shnaider's opening service game and opening a 3-0 lead.

But again Shnaider fought back, saving four set points before Sakkari took it to a decider.