UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'I Was Naive', Schalke's Matondo Sorry For Wearing Dortmund Shirt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

'I was naive', Schalke's Matondo sorry for wearing Dortmund shirt

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Wales forward Rabbi Matondo issued an apology on Wednesday to supporters of his Bundesliga club Schalke over a social media post of him training in a Cardiff gym wearing the shirt of arch rivals Borussia Dortmund.

"I want to be honest: I was naive and put on the shirt for a private training session. It was from my close friend Jadon Sancho. I only wore it because of Jadon, it had nothing to do with Dortmund," the Welshman wrote on Instagram.

The 19-year-old said he pulled on the yellow shirt bearing the name of England winger Sancho without thinking "about the consequences and that it would upset many people.

"There is no excuse for this immature behaviour." The post of Matondo in a Dortmund shirt caused uproar among Schalke fans, many of whom called for him to leave the Royal Blues.

"I would like to apologise to everyone who was annoyed or insulted by my behaviour," the 19-year-old added.

"I can promise every supporter that from day one, I have identified 100 percent with Schalke.

"I will always give everything when I run out for Schalke to prove how much I love the club." On Tuesday, Schalke sports director Jochen Schneider had said he made it "very clear" to the Wales international what he thought of his "ill-considered action".

Gelsenkirchen-based Schalke are just 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Dortmund, and there is no love lost between the clubs in the Ruhr Valley, the industrial heartland of western Germany.

Matondo managed two goals in 20 matches last season as Schalke stumbled to 12th in the Bundesliga table after having been third in December.

Related Topics

Sports Social Media Germany Dortmund Cardiff Wales December Post From Borussia Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE Board of Trustees holds fourth meeting i ..

6 minutes ago

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 40 ..

17 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

48 minutes ago

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

51 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.