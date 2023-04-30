UrduPoint.com

'I Was Shaking': Stunning Run Takes Brecel Into World Snooker Final

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2023 | 01:40 AM

'I was shaking': Stunning run takes Brecel into world snooker final

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Luca Brecel admitted he was "shaking" after staging one of the most astonishing comebacks in snooker history as he won 11 frames in a row against China's Si Jiahui to reach the World Championship final with a remarkable 17-15 win on Saturday.

The Belgian, who won seven frames in a row after coming from behind to beat seven-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals, looked all but beaten at 14-5 behind against the 20-year-old Si.

But he began his astounding rally by winning the final five frames of Friday's evening session and carried on from where he left off Saturday to end Si's bid to become the youngest finalist at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre and the first debutant world champion since Wales' Terry Griffiths back in 1979.

Brecel was the first player in Crucible history to overturn a nine-frame deficit and this win saw him into his first world final, with the 28-year-old having never previously got past the first round.

"At 14-12, 14-13 I knew I had a chance, but I think 14-14 I was really believing it because I could see he was struggling and I was playing great stuff," said Brecel.

"But I knew I could have lost as well. To win is absolutely unbelievable, it is the biggest game of my life. I was in disbelief, I was shaking.

"The whole game I was expecting to lose, even with a session to spare, so to even have a chance to win was the craziest feeling ever in my body and I can't believe I did it.

" He added: "I have never won a game here and now I am in the final, it is some story. It is going to take a while to sink in." There has never been a Chinese winner of the world title, although Ding Junhui was beaten in the 2016 final by Mark Selby.

Si looked like he might at least equal Ding's feat only to be left in his chair as Brecel kept winning frame after frame.

Nevertheless, the qualifier showed admirable composure to end Brecel's run of 11 frames with a break of 91.

Si also had opportunities to send the match into a final-frame decider before a clipped red along the cushion allowed Brecel to close out a stunning success.

Si said he hoped the chastening defeat would make him a better player.

"I was feeling kind of disappointed, but not very, he played nearly perfect snooker in the final two sessions and my safety let me down," he explained.

"I have realised there are flaws in my game, there are so many things I can still improve, so in the coming season I will be confident I can beat anyone."Brecel will now play either four-times world champion Selby or Mark Allen in the final.

Selby is 11-10 ahead in a match set to be played to a finish later Saturday.

Related Topics

World Snooker China Sheffield Wales 2016 All From

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emp ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasise on promoting tolerance, ..

13 minutes ago
 Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

2 hours ago
 Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, ..

Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, Gauff crashes

2 hours ago
 Twitter to Allow Media Outlets Charge Users for Pa ..

Twitter to Allow Media Outlets Charge Users for Paid Content on Per Article Basi ..

2 hours ago
 Pope warns against indifference in Orban's Hungary ..

Pope warns against indifference in Orban's Hungary

2 hours ago
 Brighton hit Wolves for six, Palace beat West Ham ..

Brighton hit Wolves for six, Palace beat West Ham in thriller

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.